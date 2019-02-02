Train derails in eastern India, killing 6 people

An official says at least six people were killed when seven coaches of a New Delhi-bound train derailed in eastern India.
District Magistrate Rajeev Roshan says another 10 people have been injured in the accident that occurred early Sunday in Bihar state.
The cause of the accident is being investigated.
Rescue workers and members of India's disaster management force are working to pull out people trapped in the twisted metal and overturned coaches.
Digital Access For Only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
India's vast railway system is the world's third largest but lacks modern signaling and communication systems. Most accidents are blamed on poor maintenance, outdated equipment and human error.
In 2016, 127 people were killed as 14 coaches of a train derailed in one the worst accidents in Uttar Pradesh state.
Comments