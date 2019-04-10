World

Egypt officials: 4 policemen killed in 2 Sinai attacks

By ASHRAF SWEILLAM Associated Press

EL-ARISH, Egypt

Egyptian security officials say two separate attacks overnight have killed three police conscripts and an officer in the restive northern Sinai Peninsula.

The officials said Wednesday that the first attack took place in the city of el-Arish when an explosive device targeted an armored vehicle, killing a police officer and two conscripts.

Another explosive device hit an armored vehicle in the town of Rafah, killing a conscript and wounding four others.

The officials spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to brief the media.

No group claimed responsibility for the attacks, which bore the hallmarks of the Islamic State group.

The attacks came a day after an IS suicide bomber killed four policemen and three civilians, including a child, in the northern Sinai town of Sheikh Zuweid.

