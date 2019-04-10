World

AFP says Algerian government expelled its bureau chief

The Associated Press

A protester confronts a policeman during demonstration for students in Algiers, Algeria, Tuesday, April 9, 2019. Algerian police used pepper spray and water cannon to break up a group of students protesting in the country's capital, less than an hour after the country's parliament chose an interim leader.
A protester confronts a policeman during demonstration for students in Algiers, Algeria, Tuesday, April 9, 2019. Algerian police used pepper spray and water cannon to break up a group of students protesting in the country's capital, less than an hour after the country's parliament chose an interim leader. Mosa'ab Elshamy AP Photo
ALGIERS, Algeria

The Agence France-Press news agency said the Algerian authorities have expelled its bureau chief amid nationwide protests against the government.

AFP chairman Fabrice Fries said in a statement Wednesday that the "arbitrary decision" of not renewing Aymeric Vincenot's press accreditation is "unacceptable" and that it is "out of the question for us, in these circumstances, to appoint a successor for the time being."

AFP said Vincenot has been stationed in Algiers since June 2017 and left the country after the expiration of a final police deadline to leave. His accreditation was not renewed at the end of 2018.

The move comes after Algerian authorities expelled on March 31 a Reuters journalist after he was arrested for covering protests that prompted ailing President Abdelaziz Bouteflika's resignation earlier this month.

  Comments  

Read Next

Israel’s Netanyahu appears headed toward 5th term as PM

World

Israel’s Netanyahu appears headed toward 5th term as PM

By ARON HELLER Associated Press

Israel's Netanyahu appears headed toward historic fifth term as prime minister.

KEEP READING

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month

#ReadLocal

Get full access to Belleville News-Democrat content across all your devices.

SAVE NOW
MORE WORLD

World

Egypt officials: 4 policemen killed in 2 Sinai attacks

World

Erdogan says Istanbul mayoral vote should be canceled

Take Us With You

Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.

Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service