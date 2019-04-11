Polish senator says nation should be ‘purged’ of unworthy

World

Critics of Poland's right-wing ruling party are voicing outrage after one of its senators said Poland should be "purged" of those "not worthy of belonging to our national community."

They say the language Grzegorz Bierecki used recalled that of fascist politicians of the 1930s.

Lech Walesa, the anti-communist leader and former president, was among those speaking out Thursday. He called Bierecki's words "scandalous" and said parliamentary leaders and other state institutions responsible for guarding civil rights "should take appropriate disciplinary and legal steps."

Bierecki said Wednesday: "We will not stop until we have fully purged Poland of people who are not worthy of belonging to our national community."

He spoke at a ceremony for the 9th anniversary of a plane crash that killed the Polish president and 95 others.

