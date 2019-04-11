World

Final Israeli election results could boost Netanyahu’s lead

The Associated Press

JERUSALEM

Israel is hours away from announcing the final results of this week's election, while the nationalist New Right party, led by Education Minister Naftali Bennett and Justice Minister Ayelet Shaked, is still fighting for its political life.

Results tricking out of Israel's Central Elections Committee on Thursday show the two pro-settler ministers are tantalizingly close to crossing the 3.25% electoral threshold needed to get into parliament. Final results are expected later in the day.

Making it into parliament would grow Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's majority even larger. Bennet and Shaked split from their religious-nationalist Jewish Home party hoping to present a hard-line alternative to Netanyahu that could draw in new secular voters.

Their maneuver decidedly backfired, and the New Right had one of the most disappointing performances of the election.

  Comments  

Read Next

Sudanese officials say army forced president to step down

World

Sudanese officials say army forced president to step down

By MAGGIE MICHAEL and SAMY MAGDY Associated Press

Senior Sudanese officials say army forced President al-Bashir to step down; circumstances unclear.

KEEP READING

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month

#ReadLocal

Get full access to Belleville News-Democrat content across all your devices.

SAVE NOW
MORE WORLD

Business

4 dead, 2 missing in China aluminum ore train derailment

Take Us With You

Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.

Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service