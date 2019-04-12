World

Sudanese protesters defy curfew, day after military coup

The Associated Press

Sudanese celebrate after officials said the military had forced longtime autocratic President Omar al-Bashir to step down after 30 years in power in Khartoum, Sudan, Thursday, April 11, 2019. (AP Photo)
CAIRO

Sudanese pro-democracy protesters who spent four months on the streets rallying against the country's autocratic president are now defying the military leaders who overthrew Omar al-Bashir the day before.

Thousands kept up their sit-in outside the military headquarters in Khartoum overnight and into Friday morning despite a curfew imposed by the army after it arrested al-Bashir.

Organizers of the demonstration say they'll keep up the campaign. It wasn't clear if the army would move against the protesters.

The mood in the crowd appeared festive, with protesters playing music and chanting, "Down again" — a reference Defense Minister Awad Mohammed Ibn Ouf.

Ouf, on a U.S. sanctions list for Darfur genocide, was sworn in as head of the new military transitional council that has taken charge for the next two years.

