Algerians march anew as anger mounts at army, interim leader

The Associated Press

Female protesters wrapped in Algerian flags walk past during a demonstration in Algiers, Algeria, Wednesday, April 10, 2019. The Algerian senator Abdelkader Bensalah named to temporarily fill the office vacated by former President Abdelaziz Bouteflika said he would act quickly to arrange an "honest and transparent" election to usher in an "Algeria of the future." Mosa'ab Elshamy AP Photo
ALGIERS, Algeria

Police are deployed around Algeria's capital to deter protesters arriving for an eighth straight Friday of demonstrations against the country's leadership.

Protest organizers are encouraging Algerians to come out in Algiers or other cities to show that they're not satisfied with the departure of longtime President Abdelaziz Bouteflika, and want wholesale political change.

Anger is mounting over military chief Gen. Ahmed Gaid Salah, who was instrumental in Bouteflika's departure but then threw his support behind interim President Abdelkader Bensalah, seen as part of the old regime.

Bensalah was named interim president this week and announced new elections for July 4. Protest appeals online call for both Bensalah and the military chief to step down.

Police are lining plazas and checking all vehicles entering Algiers.

