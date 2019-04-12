World

International court judges reject Afghanistan investigation

The Associated Press

BRUSSELS

Judges at the International Criminal Court have rejected a request by the court's prosecutor to open an investigation into war crimes and crimes against humanity in Afghanistan and alleged crimes by U.S. forces linked to the conflict.

In a decision Friday, judges said an investigation "would not serve the interests of justice" because an investigation and prosecution are unlikely to be successful because those involved, including the United States and local Afghan warlords, are not expected to cooperate.

The decision says the Nov. 2017 request from Fatou Bensouda to open a probe "establishes a reasonable basis to consider that crimes within the ICC jurisdiction have been committed in Afghanistan and that potential cases would be admissible before the Court."

