World

Israel’s president: Talks about PM choice to begin Monday

The Associated Press

Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu waves to his supporters after polls for Israel's general elections closed in Tel Aviv, Israel, Wednesday, April 10, 2019.
Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu waves to his supporters after polls for Israel's general elections closed in Tel Aviv, Israel, Wednesday, April 10, 2019. Ariel Schalit AP Photo
JERUSALEM

Israel's president says he will receive party representatives at his residence on Monday to hear their recommendations for who should be the next prime minister.

President Reuven Rivlin's office announced Friday he will consult with the heads of all elected factions, in order of largest to smallest, about their choices.

Rivlin, whose role is otherwise ceremonial, then picks the candidate he believes has the best chance of assembling a parliamentary majority, and ask that leader to form a government within 42 days.

That candidate looks to be Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. A final tally of votes late Thursday showed Netanyahu's Likud party capturing 36 seats in the 120-seat Knesset. Together with nationalist and Jewish ultra-Orthodox parties, which Netanyahu calls his "natural allies," his right-wing bloc commands a 65-55 parliamentary majority.

  Comments  

Read Next

Sudanese army says it holds president, won’t extradite him

World

Sudanese army says it holds president, won’t extradite him

By MAGGIE MICHAEL Associated Press

Sudanese army says it won't extradite deposed President al-Bashir, wanted for genocide, but will try him at home.

KEEP READING

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month

#ReadLocal

Get full access to Belleville News-Democrat content across all your devices.

SAVE NOW
MORE WORLD

World

Philippine troops kill 12 Abu Sayyaf militants in clashes

World

Indonesia says tsunami possible after quake off Sulawesi

World

Iranians rally against US move against paramilitary force

Take Us With You

Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.

Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service