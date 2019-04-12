World

Croatia Jews, Serbs, anti-fascists, Roma gather at WWII site

The Associated Press

ZAGREB, Croatia

Jewish, Serb, anti-fascist and Roma groups in Croatia have commemorated the victims of a World War II death camp, boycotting the official ceremonies for the fourth year in a row over what they say is government inaction against neo-Nazi sentiments in the European Union country.

Hundreds on Friday gathered in silence at the memorial center at Jasenovac to pay their respects to the tens of thousands of people killed in death camps run by Croatia's pro-Nazi puppet state. Commemorations mark the attempted escape in April 1945 of 1,073 prisoners from the Jasenovac camp when hundreds were killed.

The Croatian government will hold a separate commemoration ceremony on Sunday.

The head of Croatia's Jewish Community, Ognjen Kraus, says "nothing has changed in the past year, the situation is even worse."

