World

Simulated subway attack in Romania for NATO medical exercise

The Associated Press

A volunteer posing as a victim screams during a rescue exercise in Bucharest, Romania, Friday, April 12, 2019. NATO is holding a massive medical exercise in Romania, with over 2,500 medical personnel involved in responding to a simulated attack on the subway system of Bucharest, the Romanian capital. Dubbed Vigorous Warrior 2019.
A volunteer posing as a victim screams during a rescue exercise in Bucharest, Romania, Friday, April 12, 2019. NATO is holding a massive medical exercise in Romania, with over 2,500 medical personnel involved in responding to a simulated attack on the subway system of Bucharest, the Romanian capital. Dubbed Vigorous Warrior 2019. Vadim Ghirda AP Photo
BUCHAREST, Romania

NATO is holding a massive medical exercise in Romania, with more than 2,500 medical personnel involved in responding to a simulated attack on the subway system of Bucharest, the Romanian capital.

Dubbed Vigorous Warrior 2019, Friday's training session also included members of Romania's emergency services in the staged evacuation of 200 people injured in two supposed explosions in a downtown subway station.

Volunteers wore make-up depicting wounds and screamed as if in pain.

Col. Laszlo Fazekas, Director of the NATO Centre of Excellence for Military Medicine, said the event is "NATO's biggest military-medical exercise so far ... and the experiences we gather during the exercise will inform NATO's medical realm for years to come."

  Comments  

Read Next

Sudanese army says it holds president, won’t extradite him

World

Sudanese army says it holds president, won’t extradite him

By MAGGIE MICHAEL Associated Press

Sudanese army says it won't extradite deposed President al-Bashir, wanted for genocide, but will try him at home.

KEEP READING

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month

#ReadLocal

Get full access to Belleville News-Democrat content across all your devices.

SAVE NOW
MORE WORLD

World

Croatia Jews, Serbs, anti-fascists, Roma gather at WWII site

World

International court judges reject Afghanistan investigation

World

Philippine troops kill 12 Abu Sayyaf militants in clashes

Take Us With You

Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.

Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service