World

UK police arrest 4 Sri Lankans for suspected extremist links

The Associated Press

LONDON

British police say four men from Sri Lanka have been arrested on suspicion of belonging to a banned extremist organization.

Police said Friday night they are suspected of violating the Terrorism Act.

The four men are being questioned at a police station in Bedfordshire northeast of London.

Police say the men arrived on an international flight at Luton Airport Wednesday night.

The men have not been identified and have not been charged. Police say the investigation is continuing.

  Comments  

Read Next

British envoy regrets 1919 colonial massacre of Indians

World

British envoy regrets 1919 colonial massacre of Indians

The Associated Press

The British envoy to India says his country regrets a massacre of hundreds of Indians by British colonial forces in the northwest city of Amritsar 100 years ago and "will continue to do so.".

KEEP READING

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month

#ReadLocal

Get full access to Belleville News-Democrat content across all your devices.

SAVE NOW
MORE WORLD

World

Taliban ambush Afghan police convoy, killing 7

World

Syria says Israeli airstrike on military position wounds 6

Take Us With You

Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.

Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service