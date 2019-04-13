UK police arrest 4 Sri Lankans for suspected extremist links

British police say four men from Sri Lanka have been arrested on suspicion of belonging to a banned extremist organization.

Police said Friday night they are suspected of violating the Terrorism Act.

The four men are being questioned at a police station in Bedfordshire northeast of London.

Police say the men arrived on an international flight at Luton Airport Wednesday night.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Belleville News-Democrat content across all your devices. SAVE NOW #ReadLocal

The men have not been identified and have not been charged. Police say the investigation is continuing.