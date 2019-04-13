World

Malta announces deal to distribute 64 migrants from NGO ship

The Associated Press

Migrants on a rubber dinghy are approached by Sea-Watch rescue ship's staffers in the waters off Libya Wednesday, April 3, 2019. The German humanitarian group Sea-Watch says the ship it operates in the central Mediterranean Sea has rescued 64 migrants in waters off Libya. Sea-Watch wrote Wednesday on Twitter that the people brought to safety from a rubber dinghy included 10 women, five children and a newborn baby. The group said it carried out the rescue off the coast of Zuwarah after Libyan authorities couldn't be reached. Sea-Watch is asking Italy or Malta to open a port to the rescue ship, the Alan Kurdi.
Migrants on a rubber dinghy are approached by Sea-Watch rescue ship's staffers in the waters off Libya Wednesday, April 3, 2019. The German humanitarian group Sea-Watch says the ship it operates in the central Mediterranean Sea has rescued 64 migrants in waters off Libya. Sea-Watch wrote Wednesday on Twitter that the people brought to safety from a rubber dinghy included 10 women, five children and a newborn baby. The group said it carried out the rescue off the coast of Zuwarah after Libyan authorities couldn't be reached. Sea-Watch is asking Italy or Malta to open a port to the rescue ship, the Alan Kurdi. Sea-eye.org via AP Fabian Heinz
VALLETTA, Malta

Malta has announced a deal to distribute among four EU nations the 64 migrants rescued at sea off Libya 10 days ago.

Malta announced Saturday that the migrants will be distributed among Germany, France, Portugal and Luxembourg. The migrants are being transferred to Maltese vessels and brought to port.

However, Malta said the German-flagged aid ship, named Alan Kurdi, will not be allowed to enter its ports.

Both Malta and Libya have refused to allow humanitarian rescue ship to enter their ports, saying their activities off Libya encourage human traffickers.

The German NGO Sea-Eye has complained about worsening conditions for the 64 migrants. Two have been evacuated in recent days due to health issues.

  Comments  

Read Next

World

UK police arrest 4 Sri Lankans for suspected extremist links

The Associated Press

British police say four men from Sri Lanka have been arrested on suspicion of belong to a banner extremist organization.

KEEP READING

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month

#ReadLocal

Get full access to Belleville News-Democrat content across all your devices.

SAVE NOW
MORE WORLD

World

Taliban ambush Afghan police convoy, killing 7

World

Syria says Israeli airstrike on military position wounds 6

Take Us With You

Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.

Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service