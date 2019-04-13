Malta announces deal to distribute 64 migrants from NGO ship

Migrants on a rubber dinghy are approached by Sea-Watch rescue ship's staffers in the waters off Libya Wednesday, April 3, 2019. The German humanitarian group Sea-Watch says the ship it operates in the central Mediterranean Sea has rescued 64 migrants in waters off Libya. Sea-Watch wrote Wednesday on Twitter that the people brought to safety from a rubber dinghy included 10 women, five children and a newborn baby. The group said it carried out the rescue off the coast of Zuwarah after Libyan authorities couldn't be reached. Sea-Watch is asking Italy or Malta to open a port to the rescue ship, the Alan Kurdi. Fabian Heinz

Malta has announced a deal to distribute among four EU nations the 64 migrants rescued at sea off Libya 10 days ago.

Malta announced Saturday that the migrants will be distributed among Germany, France, Portugal and Luxembourg. The migrants are being transferred to Maltese vessels and brought to port.

However, Malta said the German-flagged aid ship, named Alan Kurdi, will not be allowed to enter its ports.

Both Malta and Libya have refused to allow humanitarian rescue ship to enter their ports, saying their activities off Libya encourage human traffickers.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Belleville News-Democrat content across all your devices. SAVE NOW #ReadLocal

The German NGO Sea-Eye has complained about worsening conditions for the 64 migrants. Two have been evacuated in recent days due to health issues.