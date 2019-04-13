World

Indonesians flock to final presidential campaign rallies

The Associated Press

Indonesian electoral volunteers prepare ballot boxes to be distributed to polling stations in Bali, Indonesia, Saturday, April 13, 2019. The world's third-largest democracy is gearing up to hold its legislative and presidential elections on April 17.
Indonesian electoral volunteers prepare ballot boxes to be distributed to polling stations in Bali, Indonesia, Saturday, April 13, 2019. The world's third-largest democracy is gearing up to hold its legislative and presidential elections on April 17. Firdia Lisnawati AP Photo
JAKARTA, Indonesia

Tens of thousands of Indonesians have flocked to presidential campaign rallies ahead of a final debate between the two candidates.

Supporters of President Joko Widodo filled a stadium in central Jakarta on Saturday, while the campaign of his challenger, Prabowo Subianto, held a rally in a satellite city.

Widodo and Subianto appear in the final of five televised debates between the presidential and vice presidential candidates on Saturday evening.

About 193 million Indonesians are eligible to vote Wednesday in presidential and legislative elections.

Polls show Widodo with a big lead, but some analysts say the race is tighter than it appears.

Subianto supporter Akhirudin Konsi said he wants a "president who will fight for our rights and stand behind people, who will lower prices, especially education, fuel and basic needs."

  Comments  

Read Next

Malta announces deal to distribute 64 migrants from NGO ship

World

Malta announces deal to distribute 64 migrants from NGO ship

The Associated Press

Malta has announced a deal to distribute among four EU nations the 64 migrants rescued at sea off Libya 10 days ago, but without allowing the German-flagged ship to make port in the southern Mediterranean nation.

KEEP READING

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month

#ReadLocal

Get full access to Belleville News-Democrat content across all your devices.

SAVE NOW
MORE WORLD

World

Yemen’s parliament convenes, elects speaker

Take Us With You

Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.

Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service