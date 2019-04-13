World

Haitian orphanage founder arrested in Dominican Republic

The Associated Press

SANTO DOMINGO, Dominican Republic

Police in the Dominican Republic have arrested a Haiti orphanage founder who's accused of molesting boys in his care.

National police spokesman Col. Frank Felix Duran Mejia confirmed Saturday that Michael Geilenfeld was taken into custody. He did not say whether any charges had been filed and declined to specify whether Geilenfeld would be extradited to the U.S. or another country.

Seven men have accused Geilenfeld of sexually abusing them as boys.

Geilenfeld is a U.S. citizen who contends the assertions have ruined his reputation, cost the Hearts with Haiti charity several million dollars in donations and led him to be falsely imprisoned for 237 days.

An abuse survivors group said Friday that Geilenfeld had fled to the Dominican Republic to avoid arrest and prosecution in Haiti.

