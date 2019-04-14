World

Iranian who removed headscarf sentenced to year in prison

TEHRAN, Iran

The lawyer for an Iranian woman who removed her obligatory Islamic headscarf in a public protest says she has been sentenced to one year in prison but pardoned by the supreme leader.

Payam Derefshan told The Associated Press a court sentenced Vida Movahed in March after finding her guilty of encouraging public "corruption." Movahed was arrested in November.

Derefshan, who revealed the verdict to local media Sunday, says she is on a pardon list but the release procedures are still underway. There was no official comment.

Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei occasionally issues pardons.

Movahed, 32, was dubbed the "Girl of Enghelab Street" and briefly arrested in 2017 after she took off her headscarf and held it in the air. Authorities detained 29 women on similar charges the following year.

