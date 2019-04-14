World

Pope Francis blesses palm branches as he ushers in Holy Week

The Associated Press

Pope Francis holds a palm frond as he celebrates a Palm Sunday Mass in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican, Sunday, April 14, 2019.
Pope Francis holds a palm frond as he celebrates a Palm Sunday Mass in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican, Sunday, April 14, 2019. Gregorio Borgia AP Photo
VATICAN CITY

Pope Francis is marking Palm Sunday Mass in St. Peter's Square, which is jammed with tens of thousands of faithful.

Sprinkling holy water, Francis blessed palm fronds and olive branches clutched by pilgrims, tourists and Romans. He watched from steps at the foot of the obelisk in the center of the square as prelates, holding dried, braided palms, formed a circle around him.

Palm Sunday ushers in Holy Week, which includes the Way of the Cross procession at the Colosseum to commemorate Jesus' death by crucifixion. Several solemn ceremonies culminate in joyous celebrations on Easter Sunday as Christians celebrate their belief that Jesus rose from the dead.

After the blessing, the pope, wearing red robes and cradling a braided palm, joined a procession to an open-air altar to celebrate Mass.

  Comments  

Read Next

Seychelles president’s underwater speech: Protect our oceans

World

Seychelles president’s underwater speech: Protect our oceans

By DAVID KEYTON Associated Press

Seychelles president in underwater speech pleads to protect world's oceans from climate change.

KEEP READING

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month

#ReadLocal

Get full access to Belleville News-Democrat content across all your devices.

SAVE NOW
MORE WORLD

World

Iranian who removed headscarf sentenced to year in prison

World

UN says fighting over Libya’s Tripoli has killed 121

Take Us With You

Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.

Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service