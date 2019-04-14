World

Assange lawyer: Ecuador spread lies about WikiLeaks founder

The Associated Press

Police bundle WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange from the Ecuadorian embassy into a police van in London after he was arrested by officers from the Metropolitan Police and taken into custody Thursday April 11, 2019. Police in London arrested WikiLeaks founder Assange at the Ecuadorean embassy Thursday for failing to surrender to the court in 2012, shortly after the South American nation revoked his asylum. (@DailyDOOH via AP)
Police bundle WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange from the Ecuadorian embassy into a police van in London after he was arrested by officers from the Metropolitan Police and taken into custody Thursday April 11, 2019. Police in London arrested WikiLeaks founder Assange at the Ecuadorean embassy Thursday for failing to surrender to the court in 2012, shortly after the South American nation revoked his asylum. (@DailyDOOH via AP) @DailyDOOH AP
LONDON

A lawyer representing jailed WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange says the Ecuadorian government has been spreading lies about his behavior inside its embassy in London.

Jennifer Robinson told Sky News on Sunday that Ecuador is making "pretty outrageous allegations" to justify allowing British police into its embassy Thursday in order to take Assange into custody.

Ecuadorian President Lenin Moreno withdrew Assange's political asylum this week, opening the way for his seizure by British police.

Robinson says Assange has had "a very difficult time" since Moreno came to power in 2017.

Assange is jailed in Britain for jumping bail and faces an extradition request from the United States for conspiracy. Sweden also is considering reviving a rape investigation of him.

His next court appearance is May 2 via video link.

  Comments  

Read Next

The Latest: Vote in Finland called “the climate election”

Business

The Latest: Vote in Finland called “the climate election”

The Associated Press

Finns are voting in a parliamentary election in which reforming the nation's generous welfare model and tackling climate change have emerged as key issues.

KEEP READING

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month

#ReadLocal

Get full access to Belleville News-Democrat content across all your devices.

SAVE NOW
MORE WORLD

World

Philippines: US DNA tests confirm death of IS-linked leader

Take Us With You

Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.

Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service