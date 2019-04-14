World

UK pet owner investigated after dog kills 10-year-old boy

The Associated Press

LONDON

A dog owner in Britain is being investigated for manslaughter after her pet mauled to death a 10-year-old boy at an English vacation park.

Police said Sunday the woman has been released but is under investigation for manslaughter and having a dog dangerously out of control. She has not been identified or charged.

The boy was killed Saturday morning by what police said was a "bulldog-type breed." The animal is being held at a kennel while the investigation proceeds.

The incident happened at Tencreek Holiday Park, which is 250 miles (400 kilometers) southwest of London on the coast.

The park said that emergency services were called but the boy was pronounced dead at the scene.

  Comments  

Read Next

World

UN says 120 killed since fighting broke out in Libya

By SAMY MAGDY Associated Press

The U.N. health agency says more than 120 people have been killed since a Libyan military commander launched an assault on the capital 10 days ago, igniting clashes with rival militias.

KEEP READING

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month

#ReadLocal

Get full access to Belleville News-Democrat content across all your devices.

SAVE NOW
MORE WORLD

World

Iranian who removed headscarf sentenced to year in prison

Take Us With You

Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.

Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service