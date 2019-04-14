World

Mexico deports 204 migrants back to Honduras

The Associated Press

MEXICO CITY

Mexican immigration officials have sent 204 migrants back to Honduras.

The National Migration Institute said Sunday that the migrants' stay in Mexico was "irregular" and that they were flown from the southeastern Mexican state of Veracruz to San Pedro Sula, Honduras.

The institute said most of the migrants were families traveling with underage children.

This year, the Mexican government abruptly stopped issuing humanitarian visas at the border with Guatemala. The visas had given migrants legal status while they made their way to the U.S. border.

In response, some have forced their way into Mexico.

Mexican officials have come under pressure from the Trump administration to help stem the flow of migrants trying to reach the U.S.

