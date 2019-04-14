World

Bishop asks Nicaraguans to ‘fight for freedom’ in speech

The Associated Press

FILE - In this May 6, 2018 file photo, Managua's auxiliary Roman Catholic Bishop Silvio Báez prays during a Sunday Mass at the the Sacred Heart church in Managua, Nicaragua. Pope Francis has asked Báez, one of Nicaragua’s most outspoken bishops, to come to Rome for an undetermined period of time, church officials said Wednesday, April 10, 2019.
FILE - In this May 6, 2018 file photo, Managua's auxiliary Roman Catholic Bishop Silvio Báez prays during a Sunday Mass at the the Sacred Heart church in Managua, Nicaragua. Pope Francis has asked Báez, one of Nicaragua’s most outspoken bishops, to come to Rome for an undetermined period of time, church officials said Wednesday, April 10, 2019. Moises Castillo, File AP Photo
MANAGUA, Nicaragua

The auxiliary bishop of Nicaragua's capital has given an impassioned speech before being transferred to Rome at the request of Pope Francis.

In one of his final sermons Sunday, Silvio Báez called on Nicaraguans to "fight for freedom" and to remember "the crucified of today: political prisoners, exiles and mothers who mourn those killed by repression."

At least 325 people have died during clashes between civilians and government forces in Nicaragua during the past year. Báez has been a vocal critic of the government of President Daniel Ortega.

Pope Francis recently told Báez that he is needed in Rome but didn't say whether the decision was related to an alleged assassination plot against the bishop.

  Comments  

Read Next

The Latest: Finland populist party on Social Democrat heels

Business

The Latest: Finland populist party on Social Democrat heels

The Associated Press

Election returns in Finland indicate the Social Democratic Party was the top vote-getter in the country's parliamentary election, trailed closely by the populist euroskeptic Finns Party.

KEEP READING

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month

#ReadLocal

Get full access to Belleville News-Democrat content across all your devices.

SAVE NOW
MORE WORLD

World

Nation’s new name becomes North Macedonia election issue

Take Us With You

Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.

Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service