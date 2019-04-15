World

Ivanka Trump honors victims of Ethiopian air crash

By CATHERINE LUCEY Associated Press

White House senior adviser Ivanka Trump, right, is greeted as she arrives for a ceremony at Holy Trinity Cathedral honoring the victims of the Ethiopian Airlines crash, Monday April 15, 2019, in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.
White House senior adviser Ivanka Trump, right, is greeted as she arrives for a ceremony at Holy Trinity Cathedral honoring the victims of the Ethiopian Airlines crash, Monday April 15, 2019, in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia. Jacquelyn Martin AP Photo
ADDIS ABABA, Ethiopia

During a visit to Addis Ababa, Ivanka Trump has honored victims of the Ethiopian Airlines crash that occurred soon after takeoff last month.

The president's daughter and senior adviser visited Holy Trinity Cathedral Monday, where she met with religious leaders and laid a wreath to mourn the dead.

A total of 21 United Nations staffers and 12 aid workers were killed last month when the Boeing 737 Max crashed minutes after takeoff from Addis Ababa en route to Nairobi. All 157 people on board died.

Airlines and countries around the world have grounded Boeing 737 Max jets or banned them from their airspace following the crash. A similar crash involving the same Boeing model plane crashed into the waters off Indonesia in October, killing all 189 on board.

  Comments  

Read Next

The Latest: Populist party amazed by Finland election result

Business

The Latest: Populist party amazed by Finland election result

The Associated Press

Chairman of populist Finns Party says he's surprised at how he and his party performed in Finland's parliamentary election.

KEEP READING

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month

#ReadLocal

Get full access to Belleville News-Democrat content across all your devices.

SAVE NOW
MORE WORLD
Take Us With You

Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.

Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service