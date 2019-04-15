World

Afghan official: Gunman opens fire at a wedding, killing 3

The Associated Press

KABUL, Afghanistan

An Afghan official says a gunman opened fire at a wedding ceremony in eastern Khost province, killing at least three people before he fled the scene.

The motive for the attack was unknown and no militant group immediately claimed responsibility for the shooting on Sunday night in the district of Tani.

The Taliban and other militant groups are active in the province, though shooting attacks on wedding parties are rare.

Talib Mangal, spokesman for the provincial governor, says the three people killed were wedding guests and that 12 others were wounded in the shooting.

He says provincial officials have launched an investigation.

  Comments  

Read Next

Death of rare turtle leaves 3 remaining in the world

World

Death of rare turtle leaves 3 remaining in the world

The Associated Press

A zoo in southern China says the only known female member of one of the world's rarest turtle species has died.

KEEP READING

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month

#ReadLocal

Get full access to Belleville News-Democrat content across all your devices.

SAVE NOW
MORE WORLD

Business

Iran’s top leader releases special funds for flood damages

World

South Korean president calls for 4th summit with Kim Jong Un

Take Us With You

Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.

Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service