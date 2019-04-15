World

Pakistan watchdog decries forced conversions, curbs on media

The Associated Press

ISLAMABAD

An independent watchdog has expressed concerns over incidents of forced conversions and marriages of girls from Pakistan's minority Hindu community to Muslim men.

The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan says effective legislation is needed to stop the practice. Its appeal came at the release of an annual report on Monday.

The 335-page report, entitled "State of Human Rights in 2018," also says that "unfortunately, no authentic data is available on forced conversions" and marriages in Pakistan.

The report is considered a report card of sorts on Pakistan.

Last week, a Pakistani court allowed two sisters from the Hindu community to live with their Muslim husbands, rejecting allegation from their parents who claimed their daughters were abducted and forcibly married.

The watchdog also says Pakistani media are facing "unprecedented curbs."

