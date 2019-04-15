World

US Marines commander asks for quiet mourning on Okinawa

The Associated Press

TOKYO

A U.S. Marines commander in Japan is asking service people on the southwestern region of Okinawa to keep a low profile to show respect after a sailor allegedly stabbed a Japanese woman and then killed himself.

Lt. Gen. Eric Smith, commander of a Marines unit to which the sailor was assigned, made the appeal in a letter dated Sunday. The letter was made available Monday by a U.S. military official.

The U.S. military identified the sailor as Gabriel A. Olivero from North Carolina.

Japan's Foreign Ministry said the sailor stabbed the woman and killed himself Saturday. Okinawan people have long resented the heavy presence of American troops.

Smith said in the letter what had happened will provoke "strong feelings," and asked all to show respect to a community in mourning.

  Comments  

Read Next

AP Exclusive: UN whistleblower targeted in misconduct probe

News

AP Exclusive: UN whistleblower targeted in misconduct probe

By MARIA CHENG and JAMEY KEATEN Associated Press

AP Exclusive: The U.N. AIDS agency is grappling with previously undisclosed allegations of financial and sexual misconduct involving a whistleblower.

KEEP READING

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month

#ReadLocal

Get full access to Belleville News-Democrat content across all your devices.

SAVE NOW
MORE WORLD

World

China says US treats Latin American like its ‘backyard’

World

Pakistan watchdog decries forced conversions, curbs on media

World

Danish police detain 23 after provocateur sparks violence

Take Us With You

Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.

Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service