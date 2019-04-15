World

Belgian man arrested on terror charges

The Associated Press

BRUSSELS

Belgian authorities say they have arrested a man on suspicion that he was part of a terrorist group and might have been planning an attack.

Federal prosecutors said Monday the 22-year-old Belgian man, identified as Jimmy K., is charged with "taking part in the activities of a terrorist group."

Searches were conducted in three Belgian towns in connection with the arrest but no weapons or explosives were found. No other details were provided.

State broadcaster RTBF says the man was detained early Sunday at his grandmother's house in Wavre, 30 kilometers (19 miles) southeast of the capital, Brussels. It said he had converted to Islam and become radicalized and was in the early stages of preparing an attack. RTBF did not identify the source of its information.

  Comments  

Read Next

AP Exclusive: UN whistleblower targeted in misconduct probe

News

AP Exclusive: UN whistleblower targeted in misconduct probe

By MARIA CHENG and JAMEY KEATEN Associated Press

AP Exclusive: The U.N. AIDS agency is grappling with previously undisclosed allegations of financial and sexual misconduct involving a whistleblower.

KEEP READING

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month

#ReadLocal

Get full access to Belleville News-Democrat content across all your devices.

SAVE NOW
MORE WORLD

World

China says US treats Latin American like its ‘backyard’

World

Pakistan watchdog decries forced conversions, curbs on media

World

Danish police detain 23 after provocateur sparks violence

Take Us With You

Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.

Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service