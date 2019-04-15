World

Extinction Rebellion: Environmental protests halt traffic

The Associated Press

A demonstrator bangs a drum during a climate protest in Parliament Square in London, Monday, April 15, 2019. Extinction Rebellion have organised a nationwide week of action, they are calling for a full-scale Rebellion to demand decisive action from governments on climate change and ecological collapse. They plan to engage in acts of non-violent civil disobedience against governments in capital cities around the world.
A demonstrator bangs a drum during a climate protest in Parliament Square in London, Monday, April 15, 2019. Extinction Rebellion have organised a nationwide week of action, they are calling for a full-scale Rebellion to demand decisive action from governments on climate change and ecological collapse. They plan to engage in acts of non-violent civil disobedience against governments in capital cities around the world. Kirsty Wigglesworth AP Photo
LONDON

Environmental protesters have briefly blocked Waterloo Bridge in London and cut off access to other landmarks as they try to bring the city to a standstill.

The group Extinction Rebellion is trying to block five central London locations Monday to demand the British government declare a climate emergency.

The group expects thousands of protesters to converge on Marble Arch, Oxford Circus, Waterloo Bridge, Piccadilly Circus and Parliament Square.

Extinction Rebellion drew attention to its cause two weeks ago when members stripped to their underwear in the public gallery in Parliament during a Brexit debate.

Police have advised Londoners to leave extra time for their journeys because of possible delays caused by the protest.

  Comments  

Read Next

Business

Former Volkswagen CEO charged with fraud in Germany

The Associated Press

German prosecutors have indicted former Volkswagen CEO Martin Winterkorn and four others on charges of fraud and unfair competition, saying he failed to prevent manipulation of engine software that let Volkswagen cars cheat on diesel emission tests.

KEEP READING

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month

#ReadLocal

Get full access to Belleville News-Democrat content across all your devices.

SAVE NOW
MORE WORLD

World

Paul Ryan says rest of the world should be more like Taiwan

Business

German government rejects talk of economic stimulus package

Take Us With You

Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.

Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service