World

Fans, athletes, volunteers will be up early at Tokyo Games

By STEPHEN WADE AP Sports Writer

Tokyo 2020 Sports Director Koji Murofushi speaks during a press conference to unveil detailed Olympic competition schedule in Tokyo, Tuesday, April 16, 2019. For fans, athletes, and volunteers in Japan, next year’s Olympics in Tokyo could become known as the get-up-early games.Organizers announced Tuesday that - hoping to beat summer heat in the Japanese capital - the men’s 50-meter race walk final will begin at 5:30 a.m. The men’s and women’s marathon final will start at 6 a.m.
Tokyo 2020 Sports Director Koji Murofushi speaks during a press conference to unveil detailed Olympic competition schedule in Tokyo, Tuesday, April 16, 2019. For fans, athletes, and volunteers in Japan, next year’s Olympics in Tokyo could become known as the get-up-early games.Organizers announced Tuesday that - hoping to beat summer heat in the Japanese capital - the men’s 50-meter race walk final will begin at 5:30 a.m. The men’s and women’s marathon final will start at 6 a.m. Koji Sasahara AP Photo
TOKYO

For fans, athletes and volunteers, next year's Tokyo Olympics could become known as the get-up-early games.

Organizers — hoping to beat the summer heat in the Japanese capital — say the men's 50-meter race walk final will begin at 5:30 a.m. The men's and women's marathon finals will start at 6 a.m.

As previously announced, the swimming finals will begin at 10:30 a.m. The swim schedule has nothing to do with the heat. It allows North American television to telecast the finals live in prime time. American network NBC pays billions for Olympic TV rights.

Organizers say the first gold medal event will be the women's 10-meter air rifle, which will take place on July 25 — the day after the opening ceremony.

  Comments  

Read Next

Foxconn head stepping back, mulling presidential run

Entertainment

Foxconn head stepping back, mulling presidential run

The Associated Press

The head of Foxconn Technology Group is planning to step away from day-to-day operations at the world's largest electronics provider and says he is mulling a run for president of Taiwan.

KEEP READING

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month

#ReadLocal

Get full access to Belleville News-Democrat content across all your devices.

SAVE NOW
MORE WORLD

World

Egypt’s lawmakers vote to extend president’s term limits

Take Us With You

Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.

Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service