Greece: Acropolis closed for the day after lightning strike

A dog walks on a puddle at Lycabettus hill as at the background is seen the city of Athens with the ancient Acropolis hill after a rainstorm, on Wednesday, April 17, 2019. A lightning bolt struck the Acropolis in Athens during a rainstorm Wednesday, lightly injuring two visitors and two guards but causing no damage to the country's most famous ancient site, Greek officials said. AP Photo

Authorities in Greece have closed the Acropolis in Athens to visitors for the day due to a severe weather warning, a day after a lightning strike at the ancient site left four people injured.

The Culture Ministry said it ordered the closure Thursday after the country's civil protection agency said a thunderstorm with heavy rainfall was expected in the capital.

On Wednesday, two visitors and two guards were slightly injured in the lightning strike at the the country's most famous ancient site. A culture ministry statement said the citadel's lightning conductor, which is set apart from the 2,500-year-old marble buildings, was hit. The impact shattered glass windows nearby, and the guards inside as well as two female visitors were taken to hospital with light cuts.

The monuments suffered no damage.