Sudanese protest organizers to announce interim council

A protesters gives a speech at the sit-in inside the Armed Forces Square, in Khartoum, Sudan, Wednesday, April 17, 2019. A Sudanese official and a former minister said the military has transferred ousted President Omar al-Bashir to the city's Kopar Prison in Khartoum. The move came after organizers of the street protests demanded the military move al-Bashir to an official prison. AP Photos

Sudanese protest organizers say they will announce an interim ruling council they want to see take over from the military that ousted President Omar al-Bashir after months of street protests against him.

The Sudanese Professional Association, which has been behind the four months of protests against al-Bashir, released a statement on Friday saying they will announce the makeup of a "civilian presidential council" at a press conference in Khartoum on Sunday.

The Sudanese military ousted al-Bashir last week and set up a military council to run the country for a maximum of two years.

The protesters fear the army, dominated by al-Bashir appointees, will cling to power or select one of its own to succeed him.

The demonstrators are pressing on with their sit-in outside the military headquarters in Khartoum.