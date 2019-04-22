Islamic State group says it’s behind attack in Saudi Arabia

The Islamic State group says it was behind an attack the previous day on a Saudi security building in the town of Zulfi in which all four gunmen were killed and three security officers were wounded.

The kingdom's state-run al-Ekhbariya news channel had reported that police foiled Sunday's attempted attack. Zulfi is about 250 kilometers, or 155 miles, north of the capital, Riyadh. Videos circulating on social media show dead gunmen with machine guns and explosive devices.

The IS-linked Aamaq news agency released a video on Monday of the four alleged martyrdom-seekers behind the attack. It's unclear when the footage was filmed.

In the video, one man accuses the Saudi royal family of being infidel and says the attack is to avenge Muslims imprisoned in the kingdom, Syria and Iraq.