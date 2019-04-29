Baby goat kidnapped at ‘snuggle’ event — and his mom is crying for him, farm says

Rebecca and Justin Dault say they’re hoping for a “happy ending” after someone apparently snatched a 12-day-old Nigerian dwarf goat from a “snuggle” event at Yellow Point Farms in Ladysmith, British Columbia. Screengrab from Facebook

A “snuggle” day event at a farm in British Columbia, Canada, turned to tears Saturday when Yellow Point Farms owners discovered a 12-week-old Nigerian dwarf goat had gone missing, The Canadian Press reported.

“We were like, there’s no way someone would steal a goat,” said Rebecca Dault, the Ladysmith Chemainus Chronicle reported. “But after looking for hours and hours, there really is no other explanation. There’s no sign of him.”

The baby goat couldn’t have wandered away, and any predators would have been frightened off by the 50 people in attendance at the cuddly event, Dault said, CBC News reported.

“He is only 12 days old and needs his mama’s milk,” Dault wrote on the farm’s Facebook page. “She has been crying for him and it is breaking our hearts.”

The missing goat is described as a “cream-coloured, black-spotted baby,” The Canadian Press reported.

“He’s a very rare, uniquely coloured one, so maybe because of that,” Dault said, CBC News reported. “Maybe the person just didn’t want to let it go. They’re so tiny that maybe it just fell asleep in their arms ... or maybe it was pre-planned because it’s a very unique and beautiful goat.”

SHARE COPY LINK Two baby goats were born on Goat Island in Murrells Inlet last week. The island sits behind Bubba's Love Shak and Drunken Jack's along the MarshWalk.

“It’s kind of like kidnapping,” Justin Dault said, the Ladysmith Chemainus Chronicle reported. “We couldn’t even sleep last night over it.”

“We have goat yoga and other events and everyone jokes about a ‘kid-napping’ and stuff, but we can’t believe this has actually happened,” Rebecca Dault said, CBC News reported.

SHARE COPY LINK Watch a promotional video for Baby Goat Yoga at Chapel Hill Carriage House Farm & Gardens.

Justin Dault said the couple still hopes for a “happy ending,” The Canadian Press reported.





“All we want is for them to just drive by and drop it off, really,” he said. “Put it over the fence.”