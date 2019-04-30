Venezuela’s Guaido claims military backing and calls for uprising and ousting of Maduro

Los tweets de Juan Guaidó piden un levantamiento El gobierno de Venezuela dijo que estaba sofocando un intento de golpe de estado por parte de "traidores" militares después de que Juan Guaidó convocó a un levantamiento militar en un video que lo mostró rodeado de soldados. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK El gobierno de Venezuela dijo que estaba sofocando un intento de golpe de estado por parte de "traidores" militares después de que Juan Guaidó convocó a un levantamiento militar en un video que lo mostró rodeado de soldados.

Flanked by members of the military, Venezuelan Interim President Juan Guaidó called for a general uprising on Tuesday, saying members of the armed forces had agreed to back the constitution and participate in what he’s calling “Operation Liberty.”

Speaking from an area he said was the Carlota Air Force Base in Caracas, Guaidó, 37, called on the people to take to the streets against the Nicolás Maduro regime.

“Our armed forces, brave soldiers, brave patriots, brave men who follow the constitution have heard our call,” he said in the short video.

Leopoldo López, a former presidential candidate who has been jailed since 2014, most recently under house arrest, is also seen in the video that seems to have been recorded in the predawn hours.

Venezuela’s Minister of Defense Vladimir Padrino Lopez sent out a tweet saying the armed forces “remained loyal and firm in their defense of the national constitution and the legitimate authorities.” And Communications Minister Jorge Rodriguez said a “small group of military traitors” were being confronted in the opposition strong-hold of Altamira. Maduro officials also called on the people to surround the Miraflores presidential palace to defend the embattled leader.

Guaidó had been calling for a massive march on Wednesday, May 1, as part of his months’ long push to oust Maduro, but said the plan had been moved up.

“The time is now,” Guaidó says in the video.

In a tweet moments later, Guaidó said he was with the “the main military units of the Armed Forces beginning the final phase of Operation Liberty.”

Guaidó has been urging a military uprising since January. And while more than 1,000 members of the security forces have fled the country – many into neighboring Colombia – there had been few signs of the mass defection that he’d been hoping for.

Maduro loyalist Diosdado Cabello said the Carlota military base had not fallen and that there was no mass military uprising.





“These are the same coup mongers as always,” he told state-run VTV television. “We will defend the constitution and the revolution.”

Guaidó has the backing of Washington and more than 50 other nations, and many of his allies were coming to his defense on Tuesday.





Colombian Foreign Minister Carlos Holmes Trujillo called for an emergency meeting of the 14-nation Lima Group to “support the return of liberty and democracy in Venezuela.”

In a flurry of tweets early morning, Florida senator Marco Rubio urged Venezuelans to take the streets in support of the young politician.

“After years of suffering freedom is waiting for people of Venezuela. Do not let them take this opportunity from you,” he said. “Now is the moment to take to the streets in support of your legitimate constitutional government.”

Rubio also urged the leadership of the Supreme Tribunal of Justice in Venezuela and the National Bolivarian Armed Forced to be with the Venezuelan people and not “with the Cubans,” a reference to the Cuban government’s support of the Maduro regime.

Using his Twitter account for the first time since 2017, López, the former presidential candidate and Guaidó’s political mentor, said he’d been freed by the armed forces loyal to Guaidó and he call for the armed forces to help peacefully oust Maduro.

“We know that the pain of the armed forces is the same pain that all Venezuelans feel, the hunger and difficulties,” he said in an audio distributed by his Voluntad Popular political party. “We all want change. This is the moment of all Venezuelans with and without uniforms.”

El Nuevo Herald’s Nora Gámez Torres and Sonia Osorio contributed to this report

