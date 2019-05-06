Libyan commander urges troops to press fight to take Tripoli

Libyans hold a demonstration at Martyrs' Square against military operations by forces loyal to Field Marshal Khalifa Hifter in Tripoli, Libya, Friday, May 3, 2019. AP Photo

A Libyan army commander whose forces are advancing on Tripoli is rallying his fighters on, despite U.N. calls for a weeklong cease-fire.

Commander Khalifa Hifter urged his troops late on Sunday "to teach the enemy a greater and bigger lesson ... till we uproot them from our beloved land."

Hifter's self-styled Libyan National Army has been battling militias loosely allied to a U.N.-supported government in the capital, Tripoli.

The force, based in the country's east, launched an offensive to take Tripoli in early April. The fighting has killed over 400 on both sides and including also some civilians.

Hifter's call did not mention the U.N. mission's call for a week-long cease-fire to start at 4 a.m. Monday as many Muslims across the world begin observing the fasting month of Ramadan.