Syrian rebels try to retake village from government troops

This frame grab from video provided by the activist-operated Thiqa News Agency, shows residents displaced from the latest violence that hit the last rebel stronghold, taking refuge in olives orchids near the town of al-Atmeh, in northern Idlib, Syria, Thursday, May 9, 2019. Syrian government troops captured the village of Qalaat al-Madiq, a northwestern village known for its medieval fortress, on Thursday as they move deeper toward Idlib province, the last major rebel stronghold, activists and pro-government media said. (Thiqa News Agency via AP) AP

Syrian activists and state media say rebel groups are fighting back, trying to retake territory lost to government forces this week in their stronghold in the country's northwest.

Syria state al-Ikhbariya TV says troops foiled insurgent attacks on Friday on Kfar Nabudah village, taken three days earlier as government forces pushed into the southern edge of the rebel enclave.

But the Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights says the insurgents, led by al-Qaida-linked Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, advanced into the village, sparking intense clashes and a wave of government airstrikes.

The latest wave of fighting began on April 30. It's the most serious challenge to a cease-fire brokered by Russia and Turkey last September and has set off a wave of displacement inside the rebel stronghold, home to 3 million people.