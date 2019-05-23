‘War is ugly’: For French vet, D-Day’s lessons are timeless

In this photo made May 9, 2019, French World War II veteran Leon Gautier, of the Kieffer commando, poses for a picture in his house, in Ouistreaham, Normandy. Gautier is a D-Day veteran who was part of a 177-man French force that landed on D-Day. AP Photo

Among the tens of thousands of Allied soldiers who landed in Normandy on June 6, 1944, was a hardened group of elite French commandos who ensured that France had D-Day exploits to be proud of, too.

There are now just three surviving members of the 177-strong unit. They include 96-year-old Leon Gautier, whose memories are as vivid as ever. "War is ugly. War is misery," he says. He wants younger generations to never forget that.

The commandos were trained for quick in-and-out raids to take prisoners, gather intelligence and destroy things. Gautier remembers that not all of the newly liberated inhabitants of Ouistreham where they fought were pleased to see them, figuring the troops would soon turn tail and be replaced again by vengeful Germans.

"I told them, 'We're not leaving! We're here for good!'" Gautier recalls.