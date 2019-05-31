Suicide car bomb hits Afghan capital, 7 casualties

In a second suicide attack in as many days to rattle the Afghan capital, a car bomb targeting a U.S. convoy exploded early Friday morning in an eastern neighborhood, leaving seven Afghan casualties, police said.

Bob Purtiman, Public Affairs officer with the U.S. military in Kabul, said four service members also received minor injuries when the suicide bomber struck the convoy. The one-line statement did not elaborate.

Firdous Faramaz, Kabul police chief spokesman, could not immediately say how many of the seven Afghan casualties were dead or wounded, saying it was "too early" to tell.

The suicide bomber struck as a U.S. convoy was passing through Kabul's eastern Yakatot neighborhood, where U.S. and NATO forces maintain complexes. Facilities operated by the Afghan National Security Forces are also located in the same area.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Belleville News-Democrat content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Witnesses said the explosion was powerful, blowing out windows in neighboring buildings. Traffic on the streets was light because the bombing occurred on a Friday, the weekly day off.

On Thursday, six people were killed when a suicide bomber blew himself up outside an Afghan army academy and training center, also in the same area but several kilometers (miles) away from Friday's explosion.

The Interior Ministry on Thursday said a soldier had noticed a suspicious person, and as he approached him the attacker detonated his explosives near the academy. The soldier's action likely saved lives.

No one has taken responsibility for either attack, but both the Taliban and an Islamic State affiliate have infiltrated the capital in the past.

Afghanistan's beleaguered security forces come under near daily assaults. While the Afghan Defense Ministry no longer releases casualty figures for its troops, the estimate is as many as 50 Afghan security personnel die each day in Afghanistan.