Bad weather hampers recovery of bodies from Indian peak

In this Oct. 8, 2016, photograph provided by Juniper Outdoor Pursuits Centre Pvt. Ltd., shows early morning light falling on Nanda Devi east base peak, seen from Pachu valley in Uttarakhand, India. Indian paramilitary soldiers have reached the bodies of seven of eight members from a team of international climbers believed killed on a notoriously dangerous Himalayan mountain, an official said Sunday. Maninder Kohli

Officials say bad weather is delaying the recovery of the bodies of international climbers who went missing while attempting to scale an unclimbed Himalayan peak in northern India.

Veteran British mountaineer Martin Moran was leading a team which included three other Britons, two Americans, an Australian and an Indian on the expedition on Nanda Devi East.

On Sunday, paramilitary soldiers found the bodies of seven of the eight climbers at an altitude of more than 5,000 meters (16,400 feet) on the notoriously dangerous mountain. The eighth climber has not yet been found.

Paramilitary spokesman Vivek Pandey says poor weather on Monday prevented helicopters from operating in the area.

The bodies have not yet been identified.