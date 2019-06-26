Amnesty wants impartial probe of Indonesia police violence

Amnesty International is calling for an independent investigation into allegations of police brutality and unlawful killings during post-election riots in the Indonesian capital last month.

The rights organization said Wednesday it has credible evidence of a range of grave violations by paramilitary police.

Nine people died in what police said were orchestrated riots in Jakarta after official results released May 21 confirmed Joko Widodo was re-elected president with 55.5% of the vote.

Police have acknowledged disproportionate violence by some officers after a video showed 10 members of the paramilitary police beating and kicking a man in a Jakarta neighborhood.

Amnesty International said at least four other men were beaten in the same incident and one was so badly injured he was admitted to an intensive care unit.