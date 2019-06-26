Moldova’s Constitutional Court judges resign

All six judges at Moldova's Constitutional Court, whose decisions have fueled a deep political crisis in the ex-Soviet republic, have resigned.

The court said in a statement Wednesday that the judges stepped down and "the competent authorities will be notified in order to appoint new judges."

Moldova's new government, made up of pro-EU and pro-Russia political forces, joined up earlier this month after a political deadlock that followed an inconclusive election in February.

The former ruling Democratic Party, backed by the Constitutional Court, claimed the government was formed after a postelection deadline and therefore illegal. Under pressure from both Russia and the West, the party later conceded defeat.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Belleville News-Democrat content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Earlier this month, the court annulled its rulings that challenged the legitimacy of the new government, formally ending the deadlock.