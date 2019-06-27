Damascus explosion wounds pro-government analyst’s wife, son

Syria's state news agency says a bomb exploded in a car in Damascus, wounding a woman and her son. Activist groups said the victims were the wife and son of a pro-government political analyst.

SANA did not identify the two or say how seriously they were hurt in the explosion on Thursday morning. Opposition media activists and the Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a war-monitoring group, said the victims were analyst Taleb Ibrahim's wife and son. He was not in the car at the time of the blast.

A person who answered Ibrahim's telephone in Damascus confirmed that, without giving further details.

No group immediately claimed responsibility for the attack.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Belleville News-Democrat content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Attacks in the Syrian capital have dropped significantly in recent months, after government forces captured once rebel-held Damascus suburbs.