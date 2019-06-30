World
New White House press secretary bruised in shoving match with North Korean soldiers
A shoving match described by one source as an “all-out brawl” broke out Sunday between new White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham and North Korean guards, CNN reported.
In a Twitter post, CNN’s Jim Acosta reported that Grisham suffered bruises in the scuffle, in which she blocked soldiers trying to prevent the press from entering a meeting between President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.
“Source called it ‘an all-out brawl,’ ” Acosta wrote on Twitter.
Allie Malloy, also with CNN, wrote on Twitter that Grisham body-blocked the North Korean soldiers to create a path for reporters to enter the meeting, shouting “go, go.”
Jennifer Jacobs, reporting for Bloomberg, wrote on Twitter that the incident came to “body blows.”
“New WH press secretary Stephanie Grisham threw herself into it to make sure the US TV camera got into House of Freedom, and it came to body blows,” Jacobs wrote.
Trump on Sunday became the first U.S. president to set foot in North Korea as he stepped across the border to greet Kim at a summit to renew nuclear arms talks, ABC News reported.
The shoving incident with Grisham took place later in the day at Freedom House on the South Korean side of the border.
The extent of Grisham’s injuries, if any, remains unknown, The Hill reported. The White House did not respond to the publication’s requests for comment.
Grisham, previously spokeswoman for first lady Melania Trump, has been named White House press secretary to replace the outgoing Sarah Huckabee Sanders, Fox News reported.
Comments