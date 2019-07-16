EU is preparing for more Venezuela sanctions

The European Union is preparing to impose more sanctions on Venezuela targeting officials who are accused of being involved in torture and other human rights violations.

EU foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini said in a statement Tuesday that it is working with the U.N. to make sure that human rights are respected in Venezuela following reports of abuses by the security forces.

Mogherini said that "the EU is ready to start work towards applying targeted measures for those members of the security forces involved in torture and other serious violations of human rights."

The EU has had measures in place since 2017, including an embargo on arms and on equipment for internal repression. It also slapped 18 officials with travel bans and asset freezes.