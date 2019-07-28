Tropical Storm Erick forms off Mexico, heads toward Hawaii

Tropical Storm Erick has formed in the Pacific far off the western coast of Mexico and is predicted to become a hurricane by Monday as it moves over open waters on a path that could take it near the Hawaiian Islands by late in the week.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center said Sunday that the storm was about 1,500 miles (2,410 kilometers) west-southwest of the southern tip of Mexico's Baja California peninsula and 1,755 miles (2,820 kilometers) east-southeast of Hilo, Hawaii. It was moving westward at 17 mph (28 kph). Erick had maximum sustained winds of 40 mph (65 kph).

The center said Erick is forecast to strengthen gradually as it heads westward.