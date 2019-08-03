Libyans intercept boat carrying 75 Europe-bound migrants

Libya's coast guard says it intercepted 75 Europe-bound migrants off the country's Mediterranean coast.

Spokesman Ayoub Gassim said Saturday that a rubber boat carrying migrants from Bangladesh, Morocco, Somalia, Algeria and Sudan was stopped Friday some 110 kilometers (70 miles) west of the capital, Tripoli.

He says the migrants were given humanitarian and medical aid before being taken to a detention center in the northwestern city of Zawiya.

Libya became a major conduit for African migrants and refugees fleeing to Europe after the 2011 uprising that ousted and killed longtime ruler Moammar Gadhafi.