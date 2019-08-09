Austria: 2 tiger cubs found in bathtub at apartment

Two tiger cubs have been found in a bathtub at a Slovakian woman's apartment in eastern Austria, police said Friday.

The little big cats were discovered after an animal protection group received tips, police said. They were found Thursday in a bathtub under a heat lamp in the apartment in Hainburg, near the border with Slovakia.

The 34-year-old woman worked at an animal protection center in Slovakia and the cubs apparently had been brought there, said police spokesman Edmund Tragschitz. It appeared that she had brought the cubs home with her to continue providing the "very intensive care" they needed and she acted in good faith, he added.

However, laws on keeping animals at home are more liberal in Slovakia than in Austria and she wasn't aware of that.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Belleville News-Democrat content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Police couldn't say exactly how old the cubs were.

They were checked at a veterinary clinic and local authorities will consider where to send them on a permanent basis.