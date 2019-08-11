India eases restrictions in Kashmir for Islamic festival

Indian paramilitary soldiers guard as a Kashmiri livestock seller crosses a street ahead of Eid al Adha during a security lock down in Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmiri, Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019. Authorities enforcing a strict curfew in Indian-administered Kashmir say they will bring in trucks of essential supplies for the Islamic festival next week, as the divided Himalayan region remained in a lockdown following India's decision to strip it of its constitutional autonomy. AP Photo

Authorities in Indian-administered Kashmir say restrictions have been eased in most parts of Srinagar, the main city, ahead of an Islamic festival following India's decision to strip the region of its constitutional autonomy.

Magistrate Shahid Choudhary in a tweet says that more than 250 ATMs have been made functional and bank branches have opened for people to withdraw money ahead of Monday's Eid al-Adha festival.

There has been no immediate independent confirmation of reports by authorities Sunday that people are visiting shopping areas for festival purchases as all communications and the internet remain cut off.

India's main opposition Congress party leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday said there are reports of violence and "people dying" in the region.