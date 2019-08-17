Italian cycling great Felice Gimondi dies at age 76

FILE - In this Saturday, Nov. 12, 2005 file photo, Former cycling World Champions Felice Gimondi, left, and Eddie Merckx, of Belgium pose for photographers before the start of the presentation of the 2006 edition of the 'Giro d' Italia' (Tour of Italy), in Milan, Italy. Gimondi died in Giardini Naxos, Sicily, southern Italy, Friday, Aug. 16, 2019, he was 76, Italian ANSA news agency said. AP Photo

Felice Gimondi, one of only seven cyclists to have won all three Grand Tours, has died. He was 76.

The Italian Cycling Federation (FCI) said efforts to resuscitate Gimondi failed after the Italian suffered a heart attack while swimming on vacation in Sicily on Friday and died the same day.

Gimondi won the Tour de France in 1965 as a 22-year-old in his first year as a professional. He went on to win the Giro d'Italia in 1967, 1969 and 1976, and the Spanish Vuelta in 1968.

"Felice was one of the greatest champions to win great tours, a world championship and important classics while contesting, he alone, Eddy Merckx," FCI president Renato Di Rocco said. "A great man who marked an era. Italian cycling mourns the passing of one of its pillars."

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Belleville News-Democrat content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Five-time Tour de France winner Merckx told Italian news agency ANSA, "A man like Gimondi is not born every day. With him goes a piece of my life. He was among the greatest ever."

The other cyclists to win all three Grand Tours are Belgian rider Merckx, Jacques Anquetil and Bernard Hinault of France, Alberto Contador of Spain, Vincenzo Nibali of Italy and Britain's Chris Froome.