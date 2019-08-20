Trump cancels Denmark meeting over Greenland proposal

From left, Norway's Prime Minister Erna Solberg, Denmark's Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen and Prime Minister of Iceland Katrin Jakobsdottir arrive at Harpa Concert Hall in Reykjavik, Tuesday Aug. 20, 2019, ahead of the Nordic Prime Ministers meeting. AP Photo

President Donald Trump says an upcoming trip to Denmark is on hold because its prime minister isn't interested in selling Greenland to the U.S.

Denmark owns Greenland. Trump recently floated the idea of buying the island but said as recently as Sunday it wasn't a priority.

Denmark had called the idea "absurd."

Trump tweeted Tuesday that "based on Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen's comments, that she would have no interest in discussing the purchase of Greenland, I will be postponing our meeting scheduled in two weeks for another time."

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Belleville News-Democrat content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

White House spokesman Judd Deere says Trump's visit to Denmark has been canceled.

Trump was scheduled to depart at the end of August on a trip that included stops in Denmark and Poland.