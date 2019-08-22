Syrian convicted of Germany stabbing that sparked protests

A German court has convicted a Syrian asylum-seeker over a fatal stabbing in the city of Chemnitz last year that touched off far-right protests.

The state court in Dresden convicted Alaa S. of manslaughter and dangerous bodily harm in the killing last August of Daniel Hillig.

Judges sentenced the 24-year-old defendant, whose last name wasn't released in line with German privacy laws, to 9 years and 6 months in prison, slightly less than the 10-year-sentence prosecutors had demanded.

Defense lawyers had called for their client to be acquitted, citing lack of evidence.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Belleville News-Democrat content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

An Iraqi suspect in the case is still being sought on an international arrest warrant.

Following the killing, thousands of neo-Nazis, members of the far-right Alternative for Germany party and others assembled in Chemnitz to protest against migration.